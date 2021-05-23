MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00011266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $821,302.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00397523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00182384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,664 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

