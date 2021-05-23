Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,709,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $221.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

