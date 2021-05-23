Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

