MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 600,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

