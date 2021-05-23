MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

