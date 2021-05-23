MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

