MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

