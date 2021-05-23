MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,875 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

