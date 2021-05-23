MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 2,578,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

