Maker (MKR) Trading 35.6% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $757.01 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,635 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

