MalwareChain (MALW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,236.00

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $879,095.74 and $2,236.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,987,095 coins and its circulating supply is 7,987,094 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.