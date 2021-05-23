Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.26.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.21.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

