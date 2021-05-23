Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $25,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 678,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.