Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $136.18. 1,558,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,545. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

