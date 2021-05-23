Martin S. Mcdermut Sells 3,713 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $10,433.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,767. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

