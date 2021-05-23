Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 146,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 432,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 696,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 41.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day moving average is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

