Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,275,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

