Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ MAXN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 1,392,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $559.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

