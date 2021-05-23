Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

