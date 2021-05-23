MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 209,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.86. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock worth $126,396,128.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

