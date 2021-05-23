MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.57

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €139.57 ($164.20) and traded as high as €146.75 ($172.65). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €146.50 ($172.35), with a volume of 441,332 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.57.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.