Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,380 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,731.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

