Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.68 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

