Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.55. 2,090,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

