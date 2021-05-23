Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

BDX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average of $247.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

