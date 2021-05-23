Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,912 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 1,016,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

