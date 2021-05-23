Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 9,480 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.