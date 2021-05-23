Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $18,049,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,206. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $47.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.