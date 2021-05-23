Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

