Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.75 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $117,397.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00007796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00401198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00185388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003208 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00712653 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

