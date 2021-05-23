Mike Power Buys 411 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) insider Mike Power acquired 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, with a total value of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

Mike Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Power sold 511 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($31.07), for a total transaction of £12,151.58 ($15,876.12).

Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 2,485 ($32.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,425.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,171.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

