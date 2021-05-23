Mirrored Apple Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $860,344.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $123.07 or 0.00361175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.20 million and $860,344.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00409885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00188228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00746859 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 261,593 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

