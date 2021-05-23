Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $18.73 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $16.43 or 0.00049023 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $689,974.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00397626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00182681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.67 or 0.00712155 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,140,183 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

