Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $24.44 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.44 or 0.00070694 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,427,118 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

