Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.27. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

