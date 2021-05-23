Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,485 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.70. 1,519,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,033. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

