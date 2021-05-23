Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. 3,089,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,781 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

