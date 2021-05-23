Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $173.76. 904,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.72. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

