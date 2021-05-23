Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

