Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

MTD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $721.61 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

