Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,473 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 289,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,476. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

