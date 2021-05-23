MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,130. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in MongoDB by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

