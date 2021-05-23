Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00397634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

