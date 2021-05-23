Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

