Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,150 shares of company stock worth $25,610,549. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.