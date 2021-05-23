Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.12. 600,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

