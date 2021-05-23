MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Buys $12,304.48 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser acquired 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $12,304.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. 506,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

