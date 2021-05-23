MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 506,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,346. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.