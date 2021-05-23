M&T Bank Corp Acquires 35,987 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 2,665,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

