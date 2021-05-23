M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.81. 1,098,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,159. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

